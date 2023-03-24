MassMutual Center hosts Disney on Ice this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Disney on Ice returns to the MassMutual Center this weekend.

The ‘Find Your Hero’ show takes audiences throughout multiple iconic Disney stories.

Western Mass News caught up with Laura Valanean, an ensemble performer and skater from the show, who said she is excited for everyone to see all the hard work that goes into putting a production on ice.

“It’s a big process, but it’s really enjoyable and you have to go so far and the timing has to be so right and we always nail it ‘cause our show is amazing and everyone loves it,” Valanean explained.

Disney on Ice is at the MassMutual Center through Sunday, with multiple shows Saturday and Sunday.

