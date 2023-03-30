Animal shelters rescue over 70 dogs from a Hampshire County home

Officials rescued over 70 dogs from a Hampshire County resident’s home on Monday.
By Tessa Kielbasa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
According to the Dakin Humane Society, a woman who was breeding and selling chihuahuas faced an overwhelming situation with over 70 dogs, 30 pigs, two cows, chickens, guinea hens and ducks.

On March 27, Dakin along with animal shelters from Franklin and Berkshire counties removed 76 dogs from the home ranging in ages from a few weeks to three years old.

Officials confirmed the dogs are in very good shape and were obviously cared for.

Dakin took over 40 dogs, the largest single rescue effort in the shelter’s history.

