Gum with ‘levels of pepper’ prompts emergency response at Orange school

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An investigation is underway after some gum led to an emergency response at a Franklin County school.

In a message to families, Ralph C. Mahar Regional and Union 73 School District Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Zielinski said that there was an emergency response at the Dexter Park Innovation School on Tuesday after some students ingested a gum that contained “levels of pepper.”

The gum, which Zielinski explained was purchased online by a student and offered to other students during recess, led to digestive issues, including burning in the mouth and throat. Also, some students who didn’t chew the gum experienced immediate skin reactions and eye irritation, if they touched their eyes after touching the gum.

Orange fire officials said that six children were transported by ambulance to local hospitals and several others were transported by their parents.

“Appropriate action was taken to ensure the safety of our students,” Zielinski explained, adding that an investigation is ongoing and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

