Shooting for Success provides career, scholarship opportunities during tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Shooting for Success offered a series of three on three basketball tournaments in Springfield over the weekend.

Shooting for Success provides career exposure to participants with representatives from diverse industries like finance, healthcare, insurance, engineering, and development. It also included trade careers like electrical, carpentry and manufacturing, and leading entrepreneurs.

Western Mass News caught up with Anthony Payne, who helped organize the tournament. He said that it is the first of its kind for this organization.

“So basically, what we wanted to do was combine a basketball tournament and three point contest with a career readiness event, so this is really all about getting the kids playing basketball and competing, and foremost, let’s have some fun with it. But more importantly, we want to prepare them for their careers in the workforce,” Payne said.

The tournament featured 32 teams -- 16 boys teams and 16 girls teams – who faced off in bracket-style. The final two boys and girls teams will compete in the championship game at the Basketball Hall Of Fame and will have a chance to win $3,000 worth of scholarships for their teams.

