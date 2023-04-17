Town by Town: HCC art exhibit and Hoop Up Springfield

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Springfield.

After a three-year COVID hiatus, the annual Holyoke Community College student art exhibition has returned.

The exhibition runs through Thursday, May 4th, inside the Taber Art Gallery inside the school’s library.

Anyone can drop by and take a look at the artwork between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Over in Springfield, the 7th Annual Hoop Up Basketball Tournament & Youth Summer Job Fair was held Monday at AIC.

The daylong event gave a fun and safe environment for young people to enjoy a basketball tournament, while also learning about summer employment opportunities.

Those who attended Monday’s event also received a campus tour of AIC.

