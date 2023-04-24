Springfield teachers, Putnam Vocational to be recognized for excellence in education

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 21 Springfield teachers have been named as this year’s recipients of the Pioneer Valley Excellence in Teaching Award.

Those educators will be honored on Thursday during the school committee meeting and during a banquet next month.

Meanwhile, more honors have been bestowed to Springfield schools. Putnam Vocational Academy is one of two recipients of the 2023 John Gould Award.

Putnam, along with Worcester Technical High School, are being recognized for transforming schools that were once underperforming with high dropout rates into two of the best vocational institutions in the country, according to Associated Industries of Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
Firefighters are on scene for reports of roof damage due to a recent downpour that displaced...
9 people displaced, following roof damage on East Park Street in Springfield
A ring of seven men from western Mass. accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds...
Getting Answers: Court documents reveal lengthy criminal history of 7 catalytic converter theft ring suspects
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’

Latest News

A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal...
Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack
Starting Monday, you can say ‘ciao’ to a little piece of Italy right here in Springfield.
Italian Consulate of Western Massachusetts opens in Springfield’s Monarch Place
Monday night, the city council will discuss whether or not they want to grant a special permit...
Hearing to be held Monday night on plans for Eastfield Mall site
Western Mass News is getting answers on violent crime in Springfield as we mark the last week...
Police: data shows violent crime in Springfield is on the decline
Starting Monday, you can say ‘ciao’ to a little piece of Italy right here in Springfield.
Italian Consulate of Western Massachusetts opens in Springfield’s Monarch Place