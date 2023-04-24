Springfield teachers, Putnam Vocational to be recognized for excellence in education

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 21 Springfield teachers have been named as this year’s recipients of the Pioneer Valley Excellence in Teaching Award.

Those educators will be honored on Thursday during the school committee meeting and during a banquet next month.

Meanwhile, more honors have been bestowed to Springfield schools. Putnam Vocational Academy is one of two recipients of the 2023 John Gould Award.

Putnam, along with Worcester Technical High School, are being recognized for transforming schools that were once underperforming with high dropout rates into two of the best vocational institutions in the country, according to Associated Industries of Massachusetts.

