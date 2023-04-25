Holyoke Community College teams up with Gary Rome for 3rd Annual Day of Giving

By Tessa Kielbasa, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A one-day campaign is underway in Holyoke Tuesday to raise money for student support and scholarships at Holyoke Community College.

The HCC Foundation is partnering with Gary Rome for the 3rd Annual Together HCC Drive to Change Lives campaign.

The drive runs a full 24 hours and is scheduled to end Tuesday night at midnight with a goal of getting 400 donors to help students.

“It’s amazing, honestly,” said HCC student Carly Chambers. “I just feel like I am not only empowering myself, my peers, and people who may be looking up to people who look like me who want to be more in the community and grow and be their own person, and I’m so grateful to be a part of that process.”

Last year, the drive raised just under $200,000.

