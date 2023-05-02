Chicopee Police respond to Lincoln Grove Park after kids disguise BB guns as AR rifles

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police responded to the area around Lincoln Grove Park Monday evening for reports of kids walking around with firearms.

Police said that when they arrived a little after 5:30 p.m., they saw the group place a backpack on the ground and walk away. A pistol and AR-style rifle was found inside.

The kids were held while officers investigated.

Police learned that both weapons were BB guns, however, the kids had concealed the orange tips to make them look real.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.