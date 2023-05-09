MGM Springfield surprises teachers at South End Middle School

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and in honor of all the hard work educators do, MGM Springfield surprised teachers at South End Middle School in Springfield.

Officials from MGM went door-to-door and handed out treats made by chefs from the casino.

“I appreciate it. We’re such a small school and we are like a family...It’s a good feeling because we see our kiddos every day and we see different things going on and when they step into our classroom, they are in safe environment,” said seventh grade teacher Camille Christian.

The principal of South End Middle School said they apprecaite the community recognizing all the hard work teachers do every single day.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.