Comedian Bill Burr adds second show at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Comedian Bill Burr has added a second show in Springfield this fall after his his first show sold out.

The Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian will be at the MassMutual Center on August 12 and October 1.

“We are thrilled to announce that before he even takes the stage at the MassMutual Center in August, Bill Burr is already planning to come back to Springfield once again this fall...This year’s extraordinary lineup continues to demonstrate our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to the City and the region,” said MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley in a statement.

Tickets go on-sale for the newly-added October show for the general public on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.