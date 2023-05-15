Comedian Bill Burr adds second show at MassMutual Center

Bill Burr arrives at a special screening for the season three premiere of "The Mandalorian" on...
Bill Burr arrives at a special screening for the season three premiere of "The Mandalorian" on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Tessa Kielbasa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Comedian Bill Burr has added a second show in Springfield this fall after his his first show sold out.

The Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian will be at the MassMutual Center on August 12 and October 1.

“We are thrilled to announce that before he even takes the stage at the MassMutual Center in August, Bill Burr is already planning to come back to Springfield once again this fall...This year’s extraordinary lineup continues to demonstrate our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to the City and the region,” said MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley in a statement.

Tickets go on-sale for the newly-added October show for the general public on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

