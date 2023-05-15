Son of former governor Charlie Baker arrested on DUI charges

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Andrew Baker, the son of former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, pleaded not guilty Monday morning to a drunk driving charge.

Baker was pulled over by police Saturday night in Lynnfield on Route 95.

Peabody Police said that they got a call of an erratic driver around 8 p.m.

State Police added that Baker admitted to playing golf in Salem and drinking alcohol. Troopers said that he then failed several field sobriety tests.

Officials said that Baker’s blood alcohol test was 0.15; the legal limit in Massachusetts is 0.08.

He was arraigned Monday morning in Peabody District Court and released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.