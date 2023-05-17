Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport

Breeze Airways announced Wednesday afternoon that new nonstop flights will soon be taking off from Bradley International Airport.
By Tessa Kielbasa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Breeze Airways announced Wednesday afternoon that new nonstop flights will soon be taking off from Bradley International Airport.

The airline said flights to Tampa, Fort Myers, and New Orleans start this week.

Breeze also said a new one-stop flight to Los Angeles is now available for travelers.

  • Fort Myers, FL: service starts May 17
    • Operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays
  • Tampa, FL: service starts May 18
    • Operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays
  • New Orleans, LA: service runs May 19 through September 5
    • Operates on Mondays and Fridays
  • Los Angeles, CA: service starts May 17
    • One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru daily

“It has been incredible to watch their growth take off in Connecticut. With the addition of new, nonstop service to Tampa, Fort Myers and New Orleans, Breeze now connects our passengers nonstop to more than a dozen exciting destinations and a growing list of one-stop cities at incredibly low fares. We thank Breeze Airways for their continued partnership and investment in this region,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

