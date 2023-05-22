Boston Marathon icon Rick Hoyt dies at age 61

HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of the Boston Marathon’s most beloved athletes, Rick Hoyt, has died at the age of 61.

Hoyt’s family announced Monday that he died due to complications with his respiratory system.

Hoyt was a longtime fixture on the Boston Marathon race as he was pushed in his wheelchair by his father, Dick, for more than four decades. He was a quadriplegic with cerebal palsy.

Hoyt retired from competition in 2021, months after the death of his father.

The Boston Athletic Association, organizers of the Boston Marathon, added in a statement:

“Rick Hoyt will always be remembered as a Boston Marathon icon and for personifying the ‘Yes You Can’ mentality that defined Team Hoyt. We are fortunate to have been able to call Rick a friend, mentor, pioneer, and Boston Marathon finisher. His legacy will live on through the Rick & Dick Hoyt Award, which is presented each April around the Boston Marathon to someone who exhibits the spirit of Team Hoyt through advocacy and inclusion.”

“Our thoughts go out to the Hoyt family, Rick’s many friends, and all who were touched by his positivity.

In addition to the Boston Marathon, the pair competed in hundreds of marathons and triathlons.

