Springfield Climate Justice Coalition rally to stop new gas system expansion proposal

The Springfield Climate Justice Coalition held a rally and march to stop the proposed Springfield Longmeadow Eversource Pipeline on Sunday morning.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Climate Justice Coalition held a rally and march to stop the proposed Springfield Longmeadow Eversource Pipeline on Sunday morning.

The march began at Stearns Square in Springfield.

The rally was also meant to call upon the Healey Administration to put a halt on all new gas system expansions until the state has a concrete plan and rapid transition to the clean energy future they say is needed for a livable ecosystem.

Those in attendance broke out into chants and songs to help express their points.

“Love is the water that rows down the rock, love is the water that rows down the rock, love is the power that will not stop, love it the water that rows down the rock.”

Climate and environmental justice organizations from across the state were represented at today’s rally.

The event kicked off at 12:45 on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

