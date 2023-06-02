Woman seriously injured in Springfield stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Union Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported stabbing victim.

When they arrived, they found an adult female victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.