Town by Town: Make-A-Wish Golf Classic, Route 9 paving, and Caribbean flag raising

It was a fun day for a good cause as the Make-A-Wish Golf Classic took place Monday in West Springfield at the Springfield Country Club.

The tournament featured raffles, silent auctions, a barbecue lunch and vodka tasting, as well as a cocktail reception after the tournament.

Milling and paving operations began Monday on Route 9 from University Drive to North Maple Street in Hadley and Amherst.

The work will continue Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until the end of June.

Drivers traveling through those areas should expect delays.

A special flag raising ceremony was held at Springfield City Hall Monday afternoon to honor Caribbean heritage.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and District Chief Curt Marcellin were in attendance for the event.

Mayor Sarno said that his administration is proud to support the Caribbean community within the city of Springfield.

