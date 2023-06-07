Officers shot at while responding to Springfield shooting call

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after Springfield police officers were fired upon as they responded to a call.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were on the 200 block of Union Street for a homicide investigation overnight when they heard gunfire near the intersection of School and High Streets shortly before 2 a.m.

As three officers arrived on School Street, “they could hear and feel bullets whizzing by them,” Walsh explained. More police arrived and it was discovered that a car and a building on the 0-100 block of School Street had been hit by gunfire.

Surveillance video in the area reportedly showed that the incident reportedly started with a group of people exchanging words, then one person entered a car and a suspect started shooting at the vehicle as it was speeding away. A second suspect was reportedly seen shooting a gun in the officers’ direction as they arrived on-scene.

Walsh noted that while several suspects were detained, the two shooting suspects fled on foot.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau and firearms investgation unit.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.