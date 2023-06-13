Work underway to build accessible playground in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Finding inclusive spaces, especially play areas for children, can be difficult, which is why a nonprofit organization in western Massachusetts is taking it upon themselves to build a fully accessible playground in Holyoke.

Construction for a new playground is underway at Kennedy Park in Holyoke. What’s different about this one? It’s an accessible playground. Ernie Fitzell, the founder of the Miracle League of Western Mass. said creating a sense of community was key when deciding to build the space.

“We’re now building this playground to make it inclusive to all our players at the Miracle League of Western Mass. but not only them, but to any child with any disability,” Fitzell said.

The league told Western Mass News that at least 68 children will benefit from this accessible playground, which should be completed by the end of July. The project is made possible through fundraising efforts, the work of volunteers, and extra money from the community preservation coalition.

The playground will feature ramps that allow kids with mobility differences to travel through the entire structure, bigger spaces between the railings to fit wheelchairs, crutches, or more than one kid at a time, and rubberized turf to prevent any injuries if any accidents were to happen.

Mark Aargetsinger of Holyoke told Western Mass News that he can’t wait to bring his granddaughter to the playground, so she can meet new kids and have fun.

“The idea of having it be accessible and mingling the two is a wonderful idea and we’re very, very happy to see it happening here…What if you saw a kid with a wheelchair, would you think I want to see what they are doing in this playground and go play with them and see that? …Probably, probably,” Aargetsinger said.

The new playground is located right next to another playground that’s not accessible and that’s by design, so that children of all backgrounds and levels of ability can come together, play, and make new friends.

“We built this as a Miracle League of Western Mass. because we wanted to incorporate everybody in western Mass., not just Holyoke, not just Chicopee or Springfield, but everybody, just include everybody,” Fitzell added.

This will only be the second accessible playground in western Massachusetts. The first one is the Jessica’s Boundless Playground in Belchertown, but Fitzell is hoping to expand the playground and maybe even build more in the future.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.