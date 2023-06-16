Town by Town: Juneteenth flag raising ceremonies, Polish National Credit Union opening

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Chicopee and East Longmeadow.

The Juneteenth Jubilee Planning Committee hosted the 3rd annual Juneteenth Jubilee flag raising at noon in Springfield.

The flag raising was held at the black Vietnam Veterans Memorial on State Street and Ben Swan Way.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It serves as a reminder of our nation’s journey toward equality and freedom for all.

Then, the city of Chicopee is also presenting a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony.

It happened at 10 a.m. at the City Hall Flag Plaza.

Much like Springfield’s flag raising, multiple city officials were on hand for the event.

Finally, the Polish National Credit Union held a grand opening celebration for their East Longmeadow office on North Main Street from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In December 2021, PNCU acquired premier source federal credit union and expanded into the East Longmeadow market.

The grand re-opening offered activities including face painting, corn hole, a visit from Say Cheese food truck, ice cream, and music.

Polish National Credit Union was founded in 1921.

