Baystate Health implements new code of conduct to deter workplace violence

Baystate Medical Center
Baystate Medical Center(Western Mass News photo)
By Daniel Santiago, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Incidents where hospital patients assault staff, whether verbally or physically, continue to rise across the country. However, here in western Mass., Baystate Health is implementing a new code of conduct in an effort to avoid these types of incidents from happening.

The new code of conduct is not just in place for the safety of patients and visitors. It will also benefit and provide an extra layer of safety to the many doctors, nurses, and other Baystate personnel.

This new patients and visitors code of conduct was put in place by Baystate Health this month after the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association released a report back in January that shows that, every 38 minutes in Massachusetts, a healthcare worker will experience a physical assault or verbal abuse from a patient or visitor. That number was 49 minutes back in 2021 and 57 minutes in 2020.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration -- or OSHA -- the chances of incidents related to workplace violence happening in a healthcare setting are four times higher than in private industries.

Sam Skura, the president  at Baystate Health Medical Center and the vice president of hospital operations, told Western Mass News that this new code of conduct is not unique to them, and that ultimately, it’s all about respect and safety.

“So really, this is Baystate sort of embracing something that hospitals across the state have taken on,” he said. “It’s really just saying that the same level of respect and inclusivity that we offer to our patients should be offered back to providers, and nurses and doctors across our hospitals and our clinics and doctor’s offices.”

Skura told Western Mass News that implementing this code of conduct is also about making sure Baystate Health can hire more healthcare workers and retain them by providing them with safety.

