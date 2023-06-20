Chicopee schools in need of educators as they face retention, staffing issues

By Daniel Santiago, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Public schools in Chicopee are facing difficulties as they try to fill their open positions before the next school year. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is stopping the school department from hiring and retaining teachers.

As this school year comes to an end, and just weeks away from the new school superintendent starting his role, the Chicopee School Department is looking for ways to motivate qualified teachers to apply and join Chicopee schools.

Western Mass News spoke to Director of Human Resources Deb Green at the Chicopee School Department, who said that the biggest issues they are facing when trying to hire are a lack of applicants and competition with other cities.

“There are not many applicants out there, and you know, sometimes we can get people to schedule interviews and then not show up for interviews. That has been a problem lately, also,” she told us. “I think, you know, this need isn’t unique to Chicopee. It’s one that’s all over, so we’re trying to make the experience, from the beginning all the way to the profession, a positive one in terms of refiguring our orientation process and just making the application process a little bit easier.”

Green added that teacher salaries are playing a huge part in the school department retaining those that get hired. During a typical school year, the school department employs approximately 600 people. Of those, 120 are currently open and 60 are brand new positions.

According to Green, conversations about raising the salaries for teachers and other personnel may happen within the next few weeks once superintendent Marcus Ware officially joins the department on July 1st.

However, she added that in case those positions remain open by the start of the school year, the plan is to make do with who they have available.

“We take who we have to try and fill some of them,” Green said. “This year, we’ve had paraprofessionals filling in as teachers. Some have gone and gotten their emergency licenses and may continue teaching or, you know, may decide that’s something they might want to continue, which is great.”

Green also told us that 15 to 20 of those open positions are for special education teachers and professionals certified to work with children with autism.

