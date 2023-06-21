Tavern on the Hill deck in Easthampton reopens this summer after overnight fire in 2022

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One of the best settings in outdoor dining in western Massachusetts finally reopened to the public after ten long months.

People at Tavern on the Hill wait all year to enjoy their view overlooking Hampshire County.

After a fire last summer that closed the restaurant for months, the back deck is now back open and better than ever.

“I’m in love with it, it’s so beautiful,” said Guyette.

Bon apetit! The back deck at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is finally open for the first time in nearly a year.

“The turnout has been really good, and people are calling saying oh my goodness can’t wait,” said Amy Guyette, owner of Tavern on the Hill.

The popular barbecue restaurant closed its doors in August 2022 after an overnight fire caused severe damage to the back deck.

The indoor dining room reopened for the first time in December, but the main attraction is back.

“Ta-da! The view,” said Guyette. “The food is great, but that view it just goes for miles and miles and miles.”

Owner Amy Guyette told Western Mass News the addition of the deck isn’t just the cherry on top, it’s the main course.

“We almost double our business out here it’s like adding a whole ‘nother dining room,” added Guyette. “Summer is really our time.”

She explained the re-opening will bring with it some new features that include a wooden roof over the deck, a big step up from the old canvas covering and an expanded bar.

“They are going to see a bigger bar; we will increase our seats to about 20,” said Guyette. “it’ll be more substantial to be a better place to kind of sit out and hang out.”

While she was surprised at the length of the process to reopen now that’s it’s back, it was worth the wait.

“You sort of forget that over 18 years that we really have made an impact and some people’s lives and we really just appreciate it and say thank you,” expressed Guyette.

There’s still some finishing touches like finalizing the permit process for the bar which should be complete by late July or early August. You can check it out for yourself Wednesday through Sundays.

