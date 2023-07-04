51 residents become U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony at Hampshire County Superior Court

51 people across western Massachusetts now have one more reason to feel patriotic this 4th of July after becoming U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony.
By Daniel Santiago and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday’s naturalization ceremony also marks the end of what was a long legal process for some of these citizenship candidates.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration services, in a joint effort with the District Court for the District of Massachusetts, hosted a 4th of July-themed naturalization ceremony at the Hampshire County Superior Court.

51 new U.S. citizens pledged the oath of allegiance in front of a crowd of family and friends and can now call themselves Americans. They’ve all come from 25 different countries but have been living here in western Massachusetts for at least three years.

For Jude and Lalanti Paiyagala this is a long time coming, they came here from Sri Lanka and today, after 9 years, they became citizens together.

“This day we will never forget,” expressed Paiyagala. “Any other day, we would have. But on the Independence Day, the day we celebrate our freedom – and we call ourselves- we are obtaining that freedom in fullness. So, I believe this is a great privilege to be a citizen on this country on the 4th of July.”

To become a citizen, candidates first filled out and submitted a naturalization application, had their biometrics taken (meaning fingerprints, body measurements, and eye color), then completed an interview on civics and U.S. history, and finally today they took the oath of allegiance.

Laurie Millman, the Center for New Americans’ executive director, has been working on naturalization ceremonies for citizenship candidates for 15 years. For her, nothing beats making an impact on people’s lives.

“Our favorite thing is seeing the joy of people from all over the world,” said Millman. “50 people were naturalized, representing 25 different countries and they are all jumping from joy because this is the realization of a dream. Right? And it makes you feel privileged to be a part of it.”

The team at the center for new Americans helps those seeking citizenship through coaching, English courses, and even legal help.

Western Mass News will take a closer look at the legal process coming up tonight at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

