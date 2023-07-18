Police: man dead following shooting in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a late night shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Marengo Park around 10:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting victim.

When police arrived, they found an adult male victim in a vehicle and they began first aid. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

Walsh added that investigators determined that the incident took place on the 100 block of Belmont Avenue.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

