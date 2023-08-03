Fire reported in Palmer on Wilbraham St.

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Palmer, officials report.

Firefighters were called to 321 Wilbraham Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Western Mass News has a crew there now and we can see heavy smoke. The house is a distance from the roadway.

According to the Wilbraham Fire Department who sent firefighters to the scene to assist Palmer, tanker trucks are being used to shuttle water to the house as this appears to be an area with no fire hydrants.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office tells Western Mass News that State Police fire investigators are responding to the scene as well.

Representative Jake Wark with State State Fire Marshal’s Office says at this time no injuries have been reported.

As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we’ll provide an update.

Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air for the very latest.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.