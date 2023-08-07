Heavy police presence seen in Springfield neighborhood

There was a heavy police presence on Union and Hancock Street in Springfield Sunday night.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a heavy police presence on Union and Hancock Street in Springfield Sunday night.

When our Western Mass News crews arrived just after 8 p.m., they saw several officers and cruisers securing the area, as well as police tape covering a portion of the street.

Details are limited, but we have reached out to Springfield Police and are working to learn more.

