Fenway Golf in East Longmeadow sees business boost for Labor Day

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following a summer that saw lots of rain fall here in western Mass., Fenway Golf experienced a boost in business this Labor Day weekend amidst the beautiful weather conditions.

Western Mass News stopped by the mini golf course Monday to season how their season went because no matter how old you are, it is always fun to play a round of mini golf every now and then...especially when it ends the summer on a high note.

While we were there, a number of families showed up to have fun before school starts back up Tuesday.

Players like 9-year-old, Cooper Shannon and his 6-year-old sister, Charlee Shannon enjoyed every moment of the 18-hole course at Fenway Golf.

“I really like doing it, and it’s a really fun sport,” Cooper told us.

“I like doing it with my brother,” Charlee added.

With school closed for the day and with the weather being beautiful, several people from all across western Mass. decided to take advantage despite the heat.

Fenway Golf president, Andy Fisk, whose family has owned the property for decades, says it is always nice to see kids and families enjoy themselves.

“Our motto is, ‘it’s Fenway fun!’ the families like to get out here and have a good time. The kids love running around and playing mini golf and hitting some balls out on the range. And of course, the snacks and ice cream always top it off at the end,” Fisk noted.

For the golf center, which is also home to par-3 courses and batting cages, he says business has been good this summer. However, Fisk noted it was not at the same level as last summer with this season’s severe weather playing a big factor.

“Sales have been down somewhat from last year,” Fisk explained to Western Mass News adding, “We are a very weather dependent business. So, even if the weatherman says it’s going to rain and it doesn’t, we’re still slower than we normally would be.”

Mike Landry is a family friend of the Shannons, and spent the morning on the course with the kids.

He said the weather in July impacted some plans he had for the summer. But today, he was happy to just get out and have some fun to finish the holiday weekend.

“It’s just a great day to be out. I think after the summer that we had, the wet summer, this is a nice rewarding weekend for us,” Landry said.

Cooper added how happy he was to do this activity before he and his sister go back to school.

“We get to spend time with our friends and family and play!”

And as summer comes to a close, Fisk advised players and families at home to come play during next season.

“We love all our customers. Come on down, get some of our famous soft-serve ice cream, and hit some balls out on the range.”

Fenway Golf will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Fisk noted.

For right now, he hopes business for the fall season will be a hole-in-one!

