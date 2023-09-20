‘Cluster’ of COVID-positive residents identified at Holyoke Veterans’ Home

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have identified what they are calling a “cluster” of COVID-19 cases at the Holyoke Veterans’ Home.

The state’s Executive Office of Veterans Services said that there are currently 10 COVID-positive residents at the facility who are experiencing mild symptoms and those that have tested positive reside in an isolation unit within the home.

No veterans have been hospitalized.

Families are being allowed to visit the veterans’ home, but staff is discouraging outside visits. For those family members who wish to visit, masks are being required upon entry.

Universal masking has been implemented throughout the facility and any exposed staff members are being tested daily.

Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans Services Jon Santiago said in a statement:

“I wish those infected a speedy recovery and want to express my gratitude to all those working to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and staff…Our team is taking a proactive and hands-on approach to this situation, implementing evidence-based measures to provide the highest level of care to our residents and staff.”

State officials said that Santiago is communicating with veterans’ home staff, who are also working with health officials to mitigate any further spread. They added that there is a “strong supply” of PPE and rapid tests at the facility.

The Holyoke Veterans’ Home will be holding calls and meetings over the next week to keep staff, residents, and families with the latest information. One such meeting was held virtually on Wednesday with family members to provide an update the cluster of cases and to answer any questions.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

