Springfield Mayoral Election in controversy over Voter fraud allegations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just days before election night, allegations of voter fraud against Springfield Mayoral candidate Justin Hurst coming to light, claims he adamantly denies.

“We don’t pay for votes. I think I was very clear about that at the press conference,” said Hurst.

Hurst responded to the allegations during Friday’s taping of Getting Answers with Dave Madsen.

But, election workers say otherwise.

In an affidavit, obtained by Western Mass News, one poll worker says:

“I heard people asking ‘where is my payment’ and ‘I was promised ten dollars,” said Hurst.

Another worker said:

“From what I saw, it appeared groups of people who were brought in were told who to vote for. On Saturday, I overheard people saying “oh this is the one we’re supposed to vote for – where is Hurst?”

Also coming to light: is this surveillance video. Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez described what she saw here.

“Two women and one man can be seen showing the man in the red/white/blue shirt something. The man then proceeds to take out what appears to be a large bundle of cash and peel off a bill and hands it to each person,” stated Oyola-Lopez.

Amid these allegations, we’re getting answers from one local criminal defense attorney about legal consequences, if the claims are proven to be true.

“This statute punishes this type of behavior for up to one year [in jail.] But would someone in his position be in that realm? Highly doubtful,” said Jared Olanoff.

He says the law is clear:

“It’s a very plain language type of statute that says you cannot pay anyone money to influence their vote in Massachusetts,” said Olanoff.

Olanoff says without any formal charges filed, it’ll be a long time before we see even the possibility of this playing out in a courtroom.

“I highly doubt there could be any kind of charge, if one is ever brought, prior to the election,” said Olanoff.

Hurst now accusing his opponent, incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno of orchestrating the scenario.

“We know that this is a coordinated effort from the Mayor and his administration to smear what has been a clean campaign,” said Hurst.

But Mayor Sarno, telling Dave Madsen the surveillance footage speaks for itself.

“Judge Payne indicated to me that they viewed a video to check that. It’s all there and it’s unfortunate but we want to make sure we protect the integrity of the elections.”

Justin Hurst maintains his innocence in all of this. Meanwhile, this matter has been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Their office says they can neither confirm nor deny if there is an ongoing investigation. We also reached out to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and they declined to comment at this time.

You can watch the entire Getting Answers program on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS 3 and ABC 40.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.