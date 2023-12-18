2 people seriously injured in Wales house fire

WALES, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two people were seriously injured in a fire Monday morning in Wales.

Wales Fire Chief John Croke said that firefighters were called to the area of 88 Stafford Holland Road shortly before 8 a.m. for a reported fire. When they arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the home and a second alarm was called.

Two older adults were able to escape the fire, including one who was helped out of the home by a neighbor. Both adults were taken to UMass Medical Center with serious injuries. The neighbor was also treated for less serious injuries.

Croke added in a statement: “We don’t know yet how this fire started, but we do know that smoke alarms are the first line of defense in a fire…I want to remind all our residents to be sure working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are installed on every level of your home.”

The cause of the fire, which was extinguished around 11 a.m., is currently under investigation.

