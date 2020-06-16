EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Chicopee police officer has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Connecticut, Chicopee police confirm.
Angela Santiago, Chicopee High School school resource officer, was off-duty when the accident happened in East Windsor on I-91 southbound between exits 44 and 42.
She was hired by the Chicopee Police Department in 2014.
She served over eight years in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
She was working on earning her Associate’s Degree at a local community college.
In the U.S. Army, she performed supervisory responsibilities and received outstanding recommendations from individuals familiar with her performance.
During a mayor's briefing, Police Chief William Jebb had a moment of silence for Santiago.
“Before I start, I just want to take a moment,” he said. “It's kind of with a heavy heart that I stand before you after just learning that one of my officers was just killed in a motorcycle accident in East Windsor, Connecticut. So I ask for a moment of silence in memory of Angela Santiago."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story.
