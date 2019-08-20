CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This time last year, local schools were gearing up for what would become a 'start-and-stop' first week of school.
Multiple schools had to cancel classes or shorten the school day to avoid excessive heat in the classrooms.
While many districts have to get creative in keeping their students cool, one school system is implementing a program to air condition every classroom.
Across Massachusetts, it's difficult to find a school district with entirely air conditioned classrooms.
"Seventy percent of the buildings in the state don’t have air conditioning," said Springfield School Supt. Daniel Warwick.
Warwick said that in Springfield's school district, 65 percent of the buildings aren't fitted with air conditioning.
Every time a new school is funded by the state and city to replace an old one, officials work in an HVAC system into the design, but for much of the district, "you don’t even have the ductwork for air conditioning in most of these buildings," Warwick explained.
However, in Chicopee, the city has circumvented the state funding process and passed a multi-year capital improvement project to fund air conditioning in each classroom, in the whole district.
"Some schools are in different situations than others. It might require more upgrading with wiring things," said Jon Endelos, principal of Barry Elementary School in Chicopee.
Western Mass News spoke with Endelos in the upstairs of Barry Elementary
"Obviously heat rises, so these are the rooms that obviously get hottest," Endelos added.
Endelos said the air conditioning project is already underway in some of the elementary schools
"Bowe is the first school to get rockin' and rollin' this summer. At Lambert-Lavoie, I guess, is next and then they’re going to tackle schools one at a time," Endelos said.
While Endelos doesn't know when his building will be fitted with air conditioning units, he said the multi-year project gives Chicopee a distinction
"We will be one of the first Gateway cities to have air conditioning across the whole district. That was kind a neat to hear that Chicopee, once again, is on the cutting edge of doing something that other people haven’t been able to do yet," Endelos added.
