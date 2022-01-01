EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One local resident made his historic debut for the Springfield Thunderbirds this afternoon. Western Mass News was there to catch all the action.
“You grinded when you were in eighth grade and through high school played at this rink and it’s just surreal that I was able to make my debut out in Springfield,” said Peter Crinella, a Thunderbirds player from East Longmeadow.
On Saturday afternoon, Peter Crinella of East Longmeadow became the first western Mass. native to take the ice for the Springfield Thunderbirds in a 5-3 win over the Rochester Americans. He told Western Mass News that plenty of friends and family were on hand to witness the occasion.
“I don’t know probably 50 or 60 I got my buddies from high school, my buddies from college here, and then my friends and family,” said Crinella.
Crinella received an invite to the T-Birds’ preseason camp prior to the season, before joining the Wichita Thunder of the East Coast Hockey League, where he tallied 13 goals and 11 assists through 26 games.
And with the Thunderbirds down over 25 players and staff over the last month following a string of COVID-19 cases. Crinella got the call earlier in the week that he would be returning home for the holidays.
“Peter’s worked hard, he’s a local kid, he’s working hard at the ECHL level and it’s cool to see him get a shot at the AHL,” said Nathan Costa, Springfield Thunderbirds Team President.
“I thought Peter played well, it’s what we needed from guys that have come in…I don’t know how to explain it but it’s been a lot tougher than anything what happened with us last year, there’s no question about it,” said Drew Bannister, head coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The 25-year-old was eager to lean on his older teammates for advice during his first taste of American Hockey League action.
“The game is a step up, it’s a lot quicker so I was just acting a little intricacies of the game just where you should be, where I should be picking up guys,” said Crinella.
We also wanted to know what the 6’4” left winger likes about his game that could keep him in Springfield and propel him forward throughout his young professional hockey career.
“I’m pretty good down low on the walls, I just got to get in front of that and shoot the puck kind of a name for my shot so I just gotta shoot it and find some space,” said Crinella.
Crinella and the Thunderbirds started the new year off on the right note, defeating the Rochester Americans 5-3, thanks to a trio of third period goals. It was announced Saturday that the team’s next scheduled game against Laval Rocket is postponed due to COVID issues in Laval. Next time they hit the ice, they’ll travel to Belleville to face the senators on Friday, Jan. 7.
