Fatal crash in Wales under investigation.

WALES, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State authorities are continuing to investigate a crash that happened Saturday morning in the town of Wales.
According to Mass State Police officials, troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Sturbridge were called to Hollow Road around 11:20 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Arriving officials found that a 2010 Toyota Rav4 had struck a utility pole.
The driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was transported by Wales EMS to Wing Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
At this time, officials are only identifying the driver as a 44-year-old Wales man.
This crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.