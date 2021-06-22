SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The MassMutual Center is preparing for a full calendar of events this year, including concerts and the return of the Springfield Thunderbirds.
But one concerned viewer reached out to us about what parking plans are in place ahead of a big renovation to the arena’s parking garage.
The Thunderbirds drop the puck for opening night in less than three months. As fans are eager to return to hockey games for the first time in over a year, some are wondering, where will they park?
Western Mass News received this question from a concerned Thunderbirds fan, who asks, “What is the status of the MassMutual Center parking garage construction? Hockey season is a few short months away, and fans need to know about the parking situation. Thanks.”
We reached out to the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, which oversees the parking garage and the arena to get answers.
We received a statement that reads in part, quote, “The MCCA is working closely with the city of Springfield on the garage project as well as identifying alternate parking options during the construction phase.”
The MCCA adds that the project for the 1,200 spot garage is underway with demolition of the structure tentatively set for spring 2022 and completion by 2023.
Looking further into alternative parking, we took your questions to Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown. He said limited access to the garage will require thinking outside the box.
“If somehow we can use it, we’ll use it, but we’re gonna have to be as creative as possible,” Brown said.
Brown identified the project as a good opportunity to call upon local businesses.
“I would love to partner with a lot of the businesses there because there’s adequate parking,” Brown said.
The project could be used to revamp other areas of downtown, including the waterfront.
“Me and the mayor have a real passion for that waterfront. Sometimes things like this can revitalize because it’s only right there,” Brown said.
But a walk from the riverfront would require added safety measures.
“And then make it safe as far as the police details with the crossing,” Brown said.
While the season is only a few months away, Brown said it’s still early in the process, and the city wants to complete the project the right way.
“We want to get it done; we want to get it done right, and we want to have it look pretty,” Brown explained.
The MCCA said the garage is currently operating at 75 percent capacity, with 800 of the 1,200 spots usable.
Western Mass News reached out to the MassMutual Center and the Thunderbirds, who did not provide a comment in time for our broadcast. We will keep you updated as the construction continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.