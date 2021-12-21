SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Governor Charlie Baker announced a mask advisory for Massachusetts residents Tuesday morning during his COVID-19 briefing.
This was a suggestion from the state, not a mandate, but state health officials hope it will help combat the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Bay State.
"For the foreseeable future, Massachusetts and most of the country will see a large number of new cases, but a new case today does not mean the same thing a new case meant a year ago," Governor Baker said.
The Governor seemed optimistic that the state will make it through this surge, but to help combat the spike in cases, he is implementing a mask advisory for indoor public spaces.
"If people want to take an extra step, everyone knows they can put on a mask in a crowded indoor place," said Governor Baker.
This will not be a mandate, only a strong suggestion. However, state officials reminded everyone that masks are still required in certain settings like healthcare facilities, and transportation.
Some local business owners said that they were already strongly suggesting customers wear masks, and those customers were following their guidance.
"Most of my customers will come in and wear a mask," L&A Fine Men Shop owner Audrin Desardouin told Western Mass News.
Other owners have been leaving that decision up to the customer.
"At this point, it's an advisory and I'm okay with that,” Nadim Cashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown, said. “We'll leave it up to individuals as they walk in. I'm certainly not going to mandate it if the government did not mandate it."
Officials that oversee MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center seemed to be taking a similar approach. A representative from MGM sent Western Mass News a statement that reads, in part:
"MGM Springfield continues to recommend all guests wear masks regardless of vaccination status. All MGM Springfield employees are required to wear a mask at all times.”
Governor Baker said that he will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and update residents of Massachusetts accordingly.
