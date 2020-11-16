NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Silverscape Designs, a longtime Northampton jeweler, is going out of business.
The store was housed in the Art Deco building on King Street since 1993.
“It was a tough decision, but the time was right. It's a tough place to leave, but it's time for retirement,” 77-year-old owner Wally Perlman said in a statement.
Customers can shop the store’s closing sale starting Tuesday, November 24.
Shoppers can find deals on high-quality jewelry and many diamonds, gemstones and wedding and bridal sets.
“The business is best known for its tradition of selling unique, handmade jewelry, especially by American artists, and gifts such as designer vases, decanters, lamps, globes, and a complete collection of unique giftware,” the statement said.
All items are part of the sale, including fixtures and furniture.
The company’s founder, Denis Perlman, was Wally Perlman’s brother. He died in 2000, the statement said, which is when Wally Perlman took over the company.
"After Denis died, I found out he wanted me to run the store, and so that's what I did -- kept the store and Denis' legacy going," he said in the statement. "Although I've looked after it for twenty years, the store has always been about Denis and the jewelry.”
After opening an original Silverscape Designs nearby Amherst in 1976, which has since closed, and with the Northampton store originally on Pleasant Street, the location settled at the current King Street location in 1993.
"It's bittersweet to close the store, but I'm grateful to the customers and community support over many years, and that my brother Denis will be remembered well," Wally Perlam said.
As for the future of the space in the Art Deco building, it has yet to be determined.
