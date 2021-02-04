(WGGB/WSHM) -- Federal investigators have arrested a Berkshire County man for his alleged connection to last month's riots at the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI said that 33-year-old Brian McCreary of North Adams, who they marked with an red arrow in provided photos, was arrested on charges including:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority (two counts)
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds (three counts)
The agency said the arrest comes after they interviewed four of McCreary's co-workers, who identified him in these pictures and said he spoke of "raiding" the U.S. Capitol.
They said he also allegedly expressed belief of widespread voter fraud in last year's presidential election.
This is a developing story. Western Mass News will have more information as it becomes available.
