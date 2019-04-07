LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a 'serious' crash in Ludlow this afternoon on West Ave.
The Ludlow Fire Department confirmed they were called to the scene at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday.
Fire Captain William Dubuque tells Western Mass News it was an accident of a 'serious nature' and that 1 person has been transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Their condition is unkown at this time.
We're told the crash happened in the area of 57 West Ave.
State Police have reportedly been called to the scene to assist Ludlow police with their investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.
