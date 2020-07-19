SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire officials battled a two-alarm at a multi-family home located at 546 Plainfield St., the Fire Department said.
They were alerted to the fire shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Two firefighters sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, the Fire Department said, and three people who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Springfield Fire Department confirmed to Western Mass News that Plainfield Street was closed as firefighters extinguished the flames that engulfed the second-floor porch and the attic.
The Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
