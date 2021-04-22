Greenfield Road crash in Deerfield

(Photo courtesy: Deerfield Police Department)

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a two car head-on crash in Deerfield Wednesday.

According to Deerfield Police, the crash happened on Greenfield Road.

Deerfield Police, the South Deerfield Fire Department and South County EMS responded to the crash at 1:45 p.m. Additional ambulances from Greenfield and Northampton Fire Rescue also responded.

Police say both drivers were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries and a passenger was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center by the Greenfield Fire Department.

According to officials, the driver of the at fault vehicle said they dozed off.

Several witnesses confirmed the Honda CR-V went outside of the marked lanes, crashing head on into the Chevrolet sedan.

Massachusetts State Police, the Whately Police Department and MassDOT assisted with closing Greenfield Road while responders and tow operators worked to clean up the crash.

