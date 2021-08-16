WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Western Mass News viewer reached out to us after spotting something unusual in the Connecticut River, an alligator.
He shared a photo.
“I noticed something different in the water, and I looked down and it was an alligator,” West Springfield resident Joseph Matteson said.
Matteson spotted the creature last week during his daily walk, and he's seen this little alligator at least three times in the past several days, which is very uncommon in western Massachusetts.
“We mostly just see bass and fish, maybe a snake here and there,” Matteson explained.
In shock, Matteson told his friends about the sightings, who were skeptical at first.
“Called up a few of my friends, and they didn’t believe me so, a few came over and took a look. It was about four feet,” Matteson said.
Officials do worry since alligators are used to warm weather that they may not survive in the cold.
Western Mass News spoke with Kevin McCurley, a reptile breeder and educator from New England Reptile Distributors, and he said this alligator does not belong in the Connecticut River.
“The limiting factor is temperature so if you have an alligator that is much happier being in Georgia, Louisiana, Florida, and it’s released in Springfield, Mass. where we have a harsher winter than we would have in New Orleans or Georgia. The alligator will be fine this time of year, but as we approach fall things will start to get rough,” McCurley said.
McCurley said alligators do not deal well with snow or ice and not being in their natural habitat; they will stop eating and could face death.
“If you see their noses sticking out of the ice, that is a sign of desperation because if they're underwater and they freeze they will die,” McCurley said.
McCurley advises people not to get pets like this, as they can grow bigger and live longer than us.
“They're not a good spontaneous pet because they're cute when they're little, but as they grow they do get big,” McCurley said.
Massachusetts only allows alligators for educators and scientific institutions.
If anyone spots the alligator, McCurley stresses it most likely is more scared of you and not to approach, instead contact your local animal control.
