Town by Town: April 5

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town Tuesday, starting in Springfield where Mayor Dominic Sarno joined legislators and New England Donor Services to celebrate April as Organ Donation Month.

The Mayor presented a proclamation officially declaring April as “Organ Donation Month” and helped raise the “Donate Life” flag at City Hall.

Mayor Sarno also asked people to “have a heart and get a heart” by registering as a donor at the RMV.

Over in Chicopee, music historian, author, radio host, and percussionist Craig Harris performed a multimedia celebration of music which included archival audio and video, storytelling, songs, and music making

The event was organized by Rivermills Center Chicopee Council on Aging, and it was funded in part by the Chicopee Cultural Council, which is a local agency funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

99 Restaurants are launching a new hiring initiative to recruit Gold Star Family members, including the one in East Longmeadow.

The initiative began Tuesday and also goes Wednesday from 9 a.m. through 11a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at all 103 99 Restaurants across New England.

Gold Star Family members are also encouraged to apply on the 99′s website where they can indicate their special status in the application.

