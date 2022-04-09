Greenfield Police find cub after mother and other cubs were struck, killed by a car

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A bear cub was found Friday night on Route 2 in Greenfield by Greenfield Police while responding to a call for its mother and two other cubs getting struck and killed by a car.

According to Greenfield Police, officers heard squealing and found the scared cub in a tree upon arrival. Officers Lagoy and Purinton were able to rescue the cub and place it in the back of a cruiser. The cub was brought to the Greenfield police station. AMR provided a kennel to keep the bear cub safe.

The Greenfield Police Department is caring for the cub overnight until a wildlife specialist picks up the cub and brings it to Tufts Saturday morning for care.

