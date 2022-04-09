Advertisement

Greenfield Police find cub after mother and other cubs were struck, killed by a car

Greenfield Police find cub after mother and other cubs were struck, killed by a car
Greenfield Police find cub after mother and other cubs were struck, killed by a car(Images: Greenfield Police Department)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A bear cub was found Friday night on Route 2 in Greenfield by Greenfield Police while responding to a call for its mother and two other cubs getting struck and killed by a car.

According to Greenfield Police, officers heard squealing and found the scared cub in a tree upon arrival. Officers Lagoy and Purinton were able to rescue the cub and place it in the back of a cruiser. The cub was brought to the Greenfield police station. AMR provided a kennel to keep the bear cub safe.

The Greenfield Police Department is caring for the cub overnight until a wildlife specialist picks up the cub and brings it to Tufts Saturday morning for care.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police crack down on violent crime and drug dealing in Holyoke
Police crack down on violent crime and drug dealing in Holyoke
Suspended Chicopee Schools Superintendent's Attorney speaks out
Suspended Chicopee Schools Superintendent's Attorney speaks out
City of Chicopee moves forward with Chief of Police hiring
City of Chicopee moves forward with Chief of Police hiring process
West Springfield Mayor sends out survey on reconsideration of Marijuana sales ban
West Springfield Mayor sends out survey on reconsideration of marijuana sales ban