Arrest made in connection with January murder in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood in January.

Jerry Ramos, 26, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of 29-year-old old Jorge Rivera-Ortiz.

Police said that on January 27, around 5 a.m., officers located Rivera-Ortiz with a gunshot wound unresponsive in a vehicle.

Rivera-Ortiz was pronounced dead on scene.

