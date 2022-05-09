Counselors helping students cope after death of Longmeadow High senior

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have released new information about the tragic death of a Longmeadow High School student over the weekend and a community has been left to mourn.

The Hamden District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that 18-year-old Katarina Boskovic was a passenger in the car that crashed on Saturday.

“I think it’s important to understand that when trauma impacts us as humans, we are, by nature, hurt and lost which means when we experience trauma, we seek community,” said Kathy Mague, senior vice president of Behavioral Health Network.

Mague told Western Mass News that BHN is assisting with counseling at Longmeadow High School following the death of 18-year-old Katarina Boskovic of Longmeadow, who died when the car she was riding in crashed on Green Willow Drive early Saturday morning.

Mague shared advice for parents whose children might be grieving from this loss.

“Denial, anger, bargaining, how could this happen, this shouldn’t have happened, depressing, and acceptance…Those are the stages of grief you can expect your children to go through…Be there, listen, ask how they are, and get them help if you think they need it,” Mague added.

Western Mass News has learned that Katarina, known to most as Kat, was known in the community as an outstanding student athlete and a volunteer with the Longmeadow youth track program. We reached out to youth track coordinator Alex Grant, who shared with us that Katarina was a leader for those both on and off the track. He said, in part:

“Kat was a role model for them, both in spring track and fall cross country. Kat, in addition to being an amazing high jumper, was a ridiculously swift 400 meter runner. The LHS track was her home.”

He went onto say:

“Kat represented the highest ideals of track and field and cross country. She was the best teammate, a most empathetic coach, and she competed with honor. She will be missed always.”

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office released new information on Monday and said police responded to the crash scene and located a male juvenile with minor injuries, who is the suspected driver. Two other passengers were located in the car. One of the passengers was declared dead at the scene and the other was transported to Baystate Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Longmeadow Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s motor vehicle homicide unit. According to the D.A. office, charges related to motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence will be charged appropriately.

Longmeadow High School Principal Thomas Landers communicated with families over the weekend and told them the school planned an unconventional day on Monday to help students grieve in a safe environment with counselors available.

Mague also shared with us that, for teens mourning the loss of their friend, it will take time to cope, but it is vital for parents to help their kids keep structure in their lives.

“Together, we will get through these things, alone is a lot harder,” Mague said.

We’re told that resources and support for students and staff will continue to be offered in the difficult days ahead.

