MassHire holds first in-person job expo since 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Over 50 companies took part in the MassHire Career Center Job Expo at the Basketball Hall Of Fame in Springfield on Monday.

The event marked the first in-person job expo since January of 2020.

Recruiters at the expo hoped to fill hundreds of positions, including everything from entry-level to chief financial officer.

Peter Marks, the general manager of the newly renovated Marriott Hotel in Springfield, said the event has greatly helped get jobs filled out.

“The turnout has been great,” Marks said. “Our advertising here with the event has helped us. We are getting fifty applications or more per day for the last few weeks, so we are very blessed. And plus, being the new Marriott in town, there’s a lot of people who are really interested in being back at the new Marriott.”

Marks said the hotel is looking for dishwashers, servers, bar tenders, front desk workers, and much more.

