Springfield Police holds ceremony to honor fallen officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, the Springfield Police Department held a special tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty as part of National Police Week.

The ceremony took place in front of the Fallen Officer Memorial right outside the Springfield Police Department.

It featured bagpipes, a rifle salute and Taps, and a wreath presentation honoring the 17 Springfield officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Western Mass News spoke with family members who told us that they are grateful that this city continues to support and remember its fallen officers. They added that they hope to see unity and better relationships in the community.

“We just want the city to be together, to respect one another,” said Doris Beauregard-Shecrallah. “We have to teach our children and our grandchildren better than what we’re doing, and that is to bring peace and respect and forgiveness at times, too.”

“This world definitely needs to be able to forgive the past offenses and move forward,” Maura Schiavina added.

Both Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood were not able to make it this evening due to testing positive for COVID-19.

