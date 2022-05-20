Crews battling house fire on Gates Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are battling a house fire on Gates Street in Holyoke.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Our crew on-scene reports seeing fire coming from the roof of the two-family home.

Gates Street is closed to traffic.

