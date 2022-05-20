Crews battling house fire on Gates Street in Holyoke
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are battling a house fire on Gates Street in Holyoke.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Our crew on-scene reports seeing fire coming from the roof of the two-family home.
Gates Street is closed to traffic.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.