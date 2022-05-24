Lawmakers speaks out on gun control after Texas elementary school shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of our community are still hearing about the news of a gunman who opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 students and 1 teacher.

Western Mass News spoke with State Representative Bud Williams who said enough is enough. He told us he wants to see more action taken against assault weapons in our country.

“In Mass., we have some of the toughest gun laws in the nation,” Representative Williams said. “There needs to be a will in this country. The same thing we did when we had the Civil Rights movement. There’s got to be a will to put an end to the devastation, hurt, horror, and danger that puts so many families and the nation in a very tough situation.”

He added that some schools locally already have added safety measures in place like locked doors and guards, but there is only so much that can be done without addressing the root of the problem, which he said is guns.

Senator Ed Markey also spoke out about the shooting, taking to Twitter to say:

“I am horrified by news of another mass shooting and my heart breaks for the families of the young children and teacher killed in Uvalde. Congress has a moral responsibility to end gun violence now. To those who refuse to act, there are no excuses. Only complicity and shame.”

